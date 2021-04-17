Warmer Sunday and Monday, Much Colder Tuesday

After highs in the lower-50s today, we will be around five degrees warmer for Sunday — and even warmer for Monday, when we will reach well into the 60s for highs. 

We could see a few areas of drizzle tomorrow morning — but most of us will stay dry until Monday night and Tuesday. 

A cold front will push southward, leading to precipitation breaking out across the area Monday night and lasting through Tuesday. Rain will be likely, with a few embedded thunderstorms possible. 

Some snow showers may also mix in for areas north of I-44 early Tuesday. Areas like Nevada and Stockton could even see a dusting of accumulation. 

A widespread frost is expected Wednesday morning — and a freeze is very possible for some areas. 

We’ll slowly warm up as we head through next weekend. Our next best chance of showers and storms comes Friday. 

