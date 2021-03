It was a mostly sunny Sunday and much of the same is expected for Monday—only a couple degrees warmer—in the upper-60s to near 70. We remain under the influence of high pressure for the next 36 hours or so before clouds begin to increase on Tuesday and especially Wednesday out ahead of our next system.

Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70 over the next few days. Thursday is now looking like our best chance of reaching the lower 70s.