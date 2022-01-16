Warmer Monday and Tuesday, chill returns late week









Mostly sunny skies and warmer conditions are expected for Monday and Tuesday, with highs warming from the mid-40s to the mid-50s.

A cold front will push through the Four States Tuesday night, bringing a low chance for a rain shower.

Temperatures will cool down to the mid-30s for Wednesday and low to mid-20s for Thursday. Lows for Thursday and Friday mornings will only be in the 10-12 degree range.

It will be a touch warmer next weekend, with highs climbing back to the upper-30s.

There will be another opportunity for light wintry mix come Sunday afternoon, but it’s very possible most areas will remain dry through next weekend.

Have a great week!