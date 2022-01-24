Warm today; Much cooler through Wednesday

Enjoy temperatures in the upper 50s this afternoon, because conditions will be much cooler by tomorrow. A cold front will pass over us late Monday, and temperatures will fall to near 20 degrees by Tuesday morning. We’ll only warm into the lower 30s tomorrow afternoon and the middle 30s by Wednesday. We’re watching two small systems that will likely pass to our south, but if their tracks change, we could see some precipitation in Thursday. We’ll keep you updated if that changes, but right now, it looks like the Four States will stay dry through this week. Temperatures should warm into the 50s again by this weekend.