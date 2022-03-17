St. Patrick’s Day will be breezy, cloudy and dry with high temperatures in the middle 70s this afternoon. Rain will begin in SE Kansas this evening, but most will stay dry until after 8pm tonight. Showers and storms will fall across the Four States on and off through tonight and tomorrow. The severe threat will stay well to our south, and rainfall totals will be near an inch for most. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s late tonight and through tomorrow. Enjoy a sunny and warm weekend with temperatures in the 60s and 70s as we enter into the new season of spring. Rain chances increase through the middle of next week as we enter into an active weather pattern.









