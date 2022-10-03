







We still have a few warm days ahead of us through Thursday. Forecast is mainly dry too but we see a big change coming in by Friday. The forecast for tonight is still clear though. Look for lows in the low 50s tonight with a light southeast wind.

The changes are still coming together across the Northern Plains but for us we will just see a south wind continuing tomorrow. Cloud cover and showers remain well to the north of us as well. Through tomorrow high pressure will turn the winds around to the south and southeast.

The cooler weather is going to be stalled out closer to the Rockies through Thursday. Temperatures will still make it into the low 80s with sunshine.

By Wednesday we start to see a few clouds increasing. I doubt we see any rain though with this initial shot of cooler weather coming in. We don’t notice the drastic change though for about 24 hours after this moves through. And this is much cooler weather. Temperatures are only around 60 in Billings, MT today. That air is going to be diving southward this week. By Friday we have a high of only 68. Only in the 60s again next weekend on Saturday. It warms up a little bit Sunday with the highs around 75.