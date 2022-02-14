Your Valentine’s Day looks beautiful with plentiful sunshine, calm winds and temperatures in the upper 50s. Winds will pick up late tonight into Tuesday, gusting up to 35 MPH out of the south, as clouds increase and temperatures warm into the upper 60s. This is ahead of a strong cold front that will lead to a good amount of rain (around one inch) beginning Wednesday afternoon and persisting through the night into Tuesday morning. However, as temperatures fall below freezing, we could see a wintry mix on the backside of this system–but the location of that is still uncertain. We’ll keep you updated, but note that the Thursday morning commute could be tricky in some areas. Temperatures will warm well above average again with plenty of sunshine as we head toward next weekend.







