Temperatures for Thursday will still be well above average, with highs in the upper 50s this afternoon. Overnight, we’ll only cool into the 40s with partly cloudy skies as southwesterly winds gust up to 25 MPH into Friday morning. Friday will still be warm with temperatures in the lower 60s and more clouds in the sky before a cold front drops us into the 30s on Saturday. This cool down won’t last long as we’ll warm back to near average on Sunday. Valentine’s Day on Monday will see sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s. We’ll be warm and breezy on Tuesday before rain chances return next Wednesday. 6-10 day outlooks suggest that we could see more precipitation chances into late next week and next weekend, so we’ll keep you updated!







