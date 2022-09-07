





It will be a little warmer through this week. We will see some patchy fog late tonight but less humid weather Friday and Saturday. Then we see much cooler weather coming in to wrap up the weekend.

That northeast wind will keep the dry air in place tomorrow, too. Winds will slightly turn to the east by tomorrow with warmer weather setting up across Kansas. Highs could reach the low 90s in parts of Kansas tomorrow. Otherwise look for a high of 88 with plenty of sunshine. There’s a broad area of high pressure across the Western U-S. This is keeping our forecast dry and warm for now. It looks like this will begin to break down as we get into the weekend. Through Friday though that cooler weather stays just off to our west. Look for plenty of sunshine into the weekend. We will be in the upper 80s Saturday and then only upper 70s on Sunday. We will see a few nights with Lowe in the 50s next week.