Warm through Friday; Cooler with some showers this weekend

The first day of December will see lots of sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 60s. We’ll warm into the 70s for Thursday and Friday, which could potentially break records for warmest temperatures on December 2nd and 3rd in parts of the Four States. A cold front will pass over the region Friday evening, cooling us into the weekend and potentially dropping a few rain showers over parts of the Four States. This weekend’s rain should primarily stay to our southeast, but we’ll watch another rain chance heading toward Tuesday with seasonal temperatures to begin next week.