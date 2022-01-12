Warm through Friday; Accumulating snow probable on Saturday

The rest of the work week will continue to see temperatures in the 50s, but clouds will increase on Friday–ahead of a system that will cool us into this weekend. Temperatures will drop below freezing Friday night into most of Saturday. This system will begin as rain near midnight or so into Saturday morning, and transition to snow through early Saturday afternoon. Right now, an estimate on accumulations is 1-3″, but this system could continue to change by the weekend. We’re still monitoring the location and timing of this snow, so stay updated through the week! Temperatures should warm back above average into next week.