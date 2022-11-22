We will see our warmer temperatures continue today and tomorrow before we see rain chances for the Thanksgiving holiday that will cool us off for our Friday and see the rain chances carry into the weekend.

Temperatures this morning were in the 30s primarily making for another cold start. Coupled with a southerly wind we were seeing wind chill values in the low 30s and upper 20s making it feel even colder across the Four States this morning.

High pressure has continued to influence our weather and we will see that continue today and tomorrow. Tomorrow we will see our next low pressure system establish to our west and into Wednesday night and early Thursday morning we could see our rain chances begin. This will be a slow moving system and it will begin to pass over the area into Thursday and because of this we will see our temperatures drop for our Friday. Besides the drop in temperatures we will continue to see rain chances as this system begins to move off to the east with backlash precipitation.

For today though with people traveling across the country for Thanksgiving the weather should be cooperative with good conditions expected in many locations across the United States besides Seattle where they expect rain today.

Today expect a high around 59 with even warmer conditions and abundant sunshine. Tonight we will see a cool night and some clouds with a low around 37. We will continue to be warmer for today and tomorrow before rain chances increase on Thanksgiving and last into the early weekend as we cool down as well.