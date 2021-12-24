Warm & windy today; Sunny & warm for Christmas

The record high temperature for Christmas Eve in the Four States will likely be broken this year with help from some sunshine and southerly winds gusting up to 35 MPH today. A small rain system will move over northern Kansas and Missouri could bring areas near Nevada and Fort Scott a rain shower or two tonight, but we should stay dry through this weekend. Winds will finally calm by tomorrow morning, and Christmas Day looks to be sunny and warm, but not enough to break a record. Another rain system should pass to our north on Sunday, but the Four States will see a bigger rain chance late Monday into Tuesday as we cool down before the end of 2021.