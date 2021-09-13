Warm start to the week; Rain returns late Tuesday and into Wednesday

Warm and breezy conditions from the weekend will linger through today, but we will see less haze in the sky this week. Clouds will increase tonight and into tomorrow before rain chances increase. Storms should hold off until after sunset Tuesday, and we could see rain on-and-off through Tuesday night and Wednesday. By Wednesday afternoon, all of the Four States will dry out, and we’ll be much cooler. This cool spell will be very brief as we’ll warm back into the lower 90s by the weekend. Rainfall totals will be higher to the north, but we should only see about a half inch or so once all is said and done Wednesday.