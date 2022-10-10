Temperatures for Monday will still warm into the lower 80s, but clouds will increase ahead of our next rain chances. A small system will approach us from the southwest this afternoon, and a few showers are possible across NE Oklahoma later today. Rain chances will increase for the rest of the Four States this evening and overnight, and some of us could hear a few rumbles of thunder tonight. On & off showers will stick with us through midday tomorrow before we dry out through another warm Tuesday afternoon.

A cold front will pass over us early Wednesday morning, leading to a few more chances for some showers and storms. By the afternoon, we’ll be mostly sunny and a bit cooler. Temperatures will only warm into the 60s and 70s through the end of the week. Another warm up is likely into Saturday ahead of another possible rain system Saturday night. This would cool us back to near average by Sunday.