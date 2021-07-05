Warm start to the week + mid-week rain chances

Another warm day is expected for the Four States to start the week. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 80s, with a slight heat index making things feel like the lower 90s. Humidity will slowly increase through today and Tuesday before our next rain chance on Wednesday. At this point, showers and storms on Wednesday look to be mainly isolated in nature. It is possible that some parts of the Four States stay dry through the week. By Saturday, most of us will not be able to escape rain as showers and storms should impact just about all of us. The heat index on Friday will be over 100 before we cool down to more comfortable conditions by Sunday.