Warm & breezy today; Heavy rainfall possible through mid-week

Tuesday will be a little warmer and breezy with wind gusts up to 25 MPH out of the southeast possible through the day. Clouds will increase tonight and storms could fire up over parts of SE Kansas after midnight tonight, but most of us likely won’t see rain begin until 4-6 AM Wednesday. Once it starts, it really won’t stop until late Thursday. Continued rainfall with a few rumbles of thunder and little dry time is likely through early Wednesday and late Thursday. This could lead to larger rainfall totals 1-3″ possible throughout that time period. We should cool down and dry out as we head toward Halloween weekend.