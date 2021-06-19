Warm for Father’s Day; Rain likely into Monday + Cooler for Tuesday

The end of the hot & humid weather is in sight! Father’s Day (Sunday) will be warm, but a nice southerly wind will mix moisture around so that the heat index won’t be as uncomfortable as it has been over the last few days. Clouds will increase Sunday night and into Monday, and rain is possible near sunrise Monday morning. On-and-off showers and thunderstorms will continue through the early afternoon, but all of the Four States should be dry by the evening commute home.

This system will bring in much cooler air–highs on Tuesday will only be in the low 80s! Cool & comfortable conditions will remain until Thursday, when humidity will move back into the area. Temperatures will rise into the 90s ahead of yet another cold front expected to bring us more rain by the end of the week. Highs by next weekend shouldn’t drop too much behind this system. Stay tuned!