Friday will see slightly cooler temperatures than yesterday, but still a good amount of sunshine. Skies will completely clear overnight as temperatures shift out of the south. Saturday will have a cool start, but winds gusting up to 25 MPH will warm us well into the 50s this weekend, with the help of abundant sunshine. Clouds will return on Monday as temperatures warm into the lower 60s on the last day of January. A new system will cool us through the end of next week as precipitation would begin as rain later on Tuesday and transition to snow through early Thursday. Timing, locations, and totals are still uncertain–keep monitoring the latest forecasts through the next few days!







