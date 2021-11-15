Warm and windy through Tuesday; Cooler with some rain by mid-week

Warm and windy weather will define the first 2 days of this week. Southerly winds gusting up to 25-30 MPH will warm us into the upper 60s for Monday and the middle 70s for Tuesday. Clouds will return tomorrow ahead of a cold front set to pass over us on Wednesday. We should see some light rain showers in the late morning hours on Wednesday before temperatures drop through Wednesday afternoon. This system should cool us back down to seasonal temperatures by the end of the week and into the coming weekend.