Warm and windy through tomorrow; Rain likely Wednesday night

We’ll see sunshine and southerly winds pick up through your Tuesday, allowing for temperatures to warm into the middle 60s this afternoon. Both clouds and winds will increase overnight, as we’ll only cool into the upper 40s by tomorrow morning. Winds could gust up to 35 MPH through Wednesday before a cold front brings rain after sunset tomorrow. These showers could also have a few rumbles of thunder that will stick with us on-and-off through early Thursday morning. Rain should be done by sunrise Thursday morning, but Thanksgiving will be much cooler across the Four States. We should warm a little above average again as we head toward the weekend.