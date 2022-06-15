Clouds and winds will increase through Wednesday, keeping temperatures near 90° this afternoon–the coolest day this week. Heat index values will likely still warm into the upper 90s as southerly winds gust up to 30 MPH.

Later this evening and tonight, a cold front will pass to our north, providing a small chance for showers and storms from areas stretching from Wichita to Kansas City. This could clip parts of Southeast Kansas and areas near Nevada in Missouri, but most–if not all–of us should remain dry with additional cloud cover tonight as we cool into the middle 70s.

Clouds will decrease through Thursday, and we’re going to see a lot of sunshine as temperatures warm even higher through the end of the week. Some temperatures could even near the 100° mark into next week. Heat index values will return to the 100s tomorrow and stick with us for a while.