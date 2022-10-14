Temperatures are off to a cool start this morning with some of us dropping into the upper 30s, but we’ll quickly warm into the upper 70s this afternoon. Friday in the Four States is also under a Fire Weather Warning until 8 PM this evening due to wind gusts up to 35 MPH, so refrain from open burning again today. Overnight, we’ll see a few clouds as we cool into the middle to upper 40s. Saturday will be another warm one with a calmer wind.

As we near Saturday night, areas along and south of I-44 could see a few showers and storms. No severe weather is expected in the Four States as most of this system will stay south. Rain will likely not linger into Sunday morning, but clouds will stick around. Temperatures will cool into the 50s by Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will likely see frost across the Four States. Some of us could even see a hard freeze, so make plans to cover up or bring those sensitive plants inside. Temperatures will likely warm up again by the end of next week.