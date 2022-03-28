Enjoy sunshine and temperatures in the lower 70s this afternoon! Clouds and winds will increase overnight and into Tuesday. Temperatures will still warm into the upper 70s tomorrow, thanks to winds gusting up to 35 MPH out of the south. Tuesday will be dry, but rain chances increase as we near midnight.





Late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning is the time period to pay attention to this week. The Storm Prediction Center has put us into a slight risk for severe weather with the primary threat being damaging winds. Still, at this time, all modes of severe weather remain possible, so it will be important to stay weather aware. Rain will continue on and off through Wednesday, and we could round up rain totals between 0.5-1.5″ once all is said and done.







Temperatures will fall below the average high of 65 behind this system. We’re also watching another rain chance for Friday night and through Saturday that will cool temperatures this weekend.