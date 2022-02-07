







Mostly clear skies are expected tonight for what should be a milder night than we’ve seen lately, with lows in the low to mid-30s.

Partly to mostly sunny skies will continue through next weekend, with a few weak fronts and troughs passing through the Four States, leading to additional cloud coverage at times, but no precipitation is expected.

It will also be breezy at times this week, with wind gusts to 25 mph expected particularly for Tuesday and Friday.

High temperatures will remain in the 50s through Friday, reaching close to 60 at times.

We’ll cool down to the low to mid-40s Saturday, but a warmup will quickly begin again, as we reach around 50 degrees Sunday.

Valentine’s Day Monday should feature abundant sunshine, with highs in the mid-50s.

The 8-14 Day Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center calls for above normal temperatures to continue from February 15-21, but also features a chance for above normal precipitation, so our extended period of dry weather may be coming to an end before the month is out.

Have a great rest of your week!