As storms exit this morning, clouds will slowly follow that system eastward, and we’ll see a good amount of sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the middle to upper 80s with a slight heat index. Thursday will be similar with highs in the upper 80s, but we do have a very small rain chance to track early tomorrow morning. Most will stay dry as we’ll mainly just be humid through the end of the week.

Friday is still the day to pay attention to, as a strong cold front will pass over the Four States late in the day. Rain chances look to increase in the evening and into Friday night, with a small potential for strong to severe storms. Rain could linger on and off through parts of Saturday, but there is still a lot of uncertainty with the timing and intensity of this system. One thing that is certain though: temperatures will drop into the 60s through the weekend.

We’ll be monitoring a few more rain chances through the beginning of next week as temperatures slowly warm back into the 70s through the end of May. The average high temperatures for this time of year are typically in the upper 70s and lower 80s.