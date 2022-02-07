After a busy start to February, all of that snow will melt this week with plenty of sunshine and temperatures lifting above average. Highs today will be in the middle to upper 40s before jumping into the upper 50s tomorrow. It will be a little breezy this week, with those southerly winds helping boost temperatures to near 60 some days. A few cold fronts will move across the Four States this week, but precipitation chances look low at this time. Temperatures will fluctuate a little bit, but we should remain mostly above average this week.







