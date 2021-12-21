Warm and dry pattern continues









Plenty of sunshine is expected for today and Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid-50s.

We’ll continue to warm up Thursday, with highs around 60 degrees.

There will be a small chance of a sprinkle Friday morning ahead of a warm front, with Christmas Eve temperatures in the mid-60s.

Highs in the low to mid-60s will continue Saturday and Sunday.

Most locations remain dry throughout the 7-day, but there is another small chance of a shower Monday afternoon, as highs cool to the mid-50s.

Have a great Tuesday!