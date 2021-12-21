Warm and dry pattern continues

Plenty of sunshine is expected for today and Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid-50s.
We’ll continue to warm up Thursday, with highs around 60 degrees.
There will be a small chance of a sprinkle Friday morning ahead of a warm front, with Christmas Eve temperatures in the mid-60s.
Highs in the low to mid-60s will continue Saturday and Sunday.
Most locations remain dry throughout the 7-day, but there is another small chance of a shower Monday afternoon, as highs cool to the mid-50s.
Have a great Tuesday!