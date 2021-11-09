Warm and cloudy today; Rain returns Wednesday afternoon/evening

Temperatures yesterday warmed well into the 70s, but your Tuesday should only see temperatures in the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. Clouds and warmer weather will stick around through Wednesday until showers and storms could start as early as tomorrow afternoon. The best chance for us to see rain will be between 4pm Wed – 12am Thu. Rainfall totals will be anywhere between 0.5-1″ with locally higher amounts where heavy downpours fall. Temperatures will be much cooler and below-average by the end of the week.

