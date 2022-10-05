Temperatures for Wednesday will yet again warm into the middle 80s, but we will see more cloud cover through the day. Clouds will decrease overnight as we cool into the middle 50s. A strong cold front is set to move over the Four States Thursday afternoon, and temperatures will drop behind it. High temperatures for Friday and Saturday will likely be in the upper 60s and lower 70s as we drop into the 40s each night. We’ll warm back into the 70s by Sunday ahead of a few small rain chances next week. It is still early to determine what that system will do for us, so stay tuned.