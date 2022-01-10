Warm and calm week ahead

After a cooler Sunday, Monday will kick off a warming trend across the Four States that will lead us through the work week. Winds will shift out of the south overnight, gusting up to 25 MPH tomorrow, allowing temperatures to warm into the upper 50s through Wednesday. We’ll be near 60 on Thursday before a cold front approaches us on Friday, bringing a slight chance for rain into Friday night. Most of the precipitation looks to stay to our north, but this cold front will certainly cool us into the 40s this weekend. We’ll keep you updated on the timing and location of rain on Friday!