Tuesday afternoon will see more sunshine and high temperatures in the middle 60s. Winds will pick up into Wednesday, soaring temperatures into the 70s through Thursday. After the sun sets on St. Patrick’s Day, rain chances increase overnight and through midday Friday, where 0.5-1″ of rain look likely. The Four States will remain dry this weekend as temperatures warm back into the 70s for the First Day of Spring. Rain looks likely again Monday afternoon and into next Tuesday morning.