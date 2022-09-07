Temperatures today will be a touch warmer than what we saw yesterday. Wednesday will see highs in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies and calm winds once again. Overnight, we’ll cool into the lower 60s with clear skies, and we’ll still have a small chance for more patchy fog to pop up again into Thursday morning. The same conditions will continue through Saturday until a cold front approaches us.

Late Saturday night, a cold font will move over the Four States slowly, providing a cool down and a slight rain chance into early Sunday. Rain chances look slim right now, but a few showers are possible at this time. Temperatures will likely only warm into the upper 70s on Sunday and the lower 80s on Monday. By the middle of next week, temperatures will jump back to near or above average.