We didn’t break the record for high temperature on May 9th, but there is still plenty of time to do so through the rest of this week. Temperatures this morning could break the record for “warmest low temperature” for May 10th if the Joplin Regional Airport doesn’t drop below 77. The breeze today will allow us to not feel as humid as we warm into the upper 80s for your Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday and Thursday will likely feel a little more humid with winds expected to die down.

Rain chances will increase early Friday and stick with us through Saturday night. This will NOT be a continuous rainfall–we just have a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms to pop up during that time. This small rain system will briefly cool us into the upper 70s on Sunday before we will likely warm back into the 80s into next week.