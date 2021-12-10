Warm and breezy today with a slight rain chance; Cooler tomorrow

Friday in the Four States will be another warm and breezy one, but we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain between 10am-2pm today. Most will stay dry, and those that see this light rain will just see a trace of rainfall. This is ahead of a cold front that will ignite severe weather to our east tonight, but it will just decrease cloud cover and temperatures for the Four States. Tomorrow will see more average December temperatures with abundant sunshine this weekend. Sunday will kick off another warming trend into the middle of next week. We’re also watching another rain chance late Wednesday into Thursday as another cold front should cool us into the end of next week.