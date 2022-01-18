Warm and breezy today; Much colder with flurries south tomorrow

Today (Tuesday) will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 50s thanks to some sunshine and southerly wind gusts up to 25 MPH. Those winds will shift out of the north overnight with the passage of a cold front, and temperatures will quickly fall not only overnight, but through Wednesday, as well. Temperatures will continue to fall until they hit the single digits on Thursday morning. Wednesday afternoon could see a few flurries mainly south of I-44 with a trace of accumulation possible, but impacts look to be minimal to none. Expect cold temperatures through the end of the week before we warm back above average by the start of next week.