Warm and breezy today; Cooler by the weekend

Temperatures today will warm into the middle to upper 50s, thanks to abundant sunshine and southwesterly wind gusts up to 30 MPH. Low temperatures overnight will be above freezing until we enter this weekend. We’ll be warm and sunny until Friday, when clouds increase ahead of a cold front. Rain is possible Friday night, and once temperatures drop below freezing, this could transition into a rain/snow mix early Saturday morning. Impacts and accumulations look minimal at this time, but we’ll keep you updated! Temperatures will fall into the 40s through the holiday weekend.