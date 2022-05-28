Sunday and Monday will continue the warming trend with a good amount of sunshine and wind gusts up to 35 MPH at times out of the south. We’ll warm into the 80s through Tuesday ahead of our next chance for showers and thunderstorms. Rain could start as early as Tuesday afternoon for some, and the chance for rain will stick with us through Tuesday night, Wednesday and even into early Thursday. Some strong to severe storms could be possible late Tuesday, so make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast into next week. We should dry out into Friday as temperatures remain in the 70s through the end of next week.







