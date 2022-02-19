After a beautiful and seasonal Saturday, temperatures will return to the 60s on Sunday, with help from winds out of the southwest gusting up to 35 MPH. We’ll even warm into the 70s on Monday, but this warm air is ahead of a rain system that most of us will see late Monday night and into Tuesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has put central Arkansas in a slight risk for severe weather 3 days out, and right now, the majority of this system will remain to the southeast of the Four States. We’ll be watching for some strong winds, small hail and thunder to wake you up. We’ll keep you updated with this forecast as details become clearer in the next 2 days.

Rain could linger into early Tuesday morning, but most will stay dry as temperatures continue to drop into Wednesday. By Wednesday afternoon, another system will bring precipitation, but as we should be below freezing by this time, snow looks the most likely for this event. Temperatures will be close to that freezing mark at the surface, however, meaning that we could see a wintry mix create some ice accumulations, as well. Please stay updated over the next few days as we determine the exact timing, locations and totals expected from this system. Next weekend should see sunshine and warming closer to average.