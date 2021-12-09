Warm and breezy through Friday; Slight rain chance tomorrow

Temperatures will soar into the upper 60s this afternoon as southerly winds gust up to 30 MPH at times today. We’ll be calm, but warm overnight before we warm into the lower 70s tomorrow ahead of a cold front that could bring some of us light rain showers during the midday and afternoon hours of Friday. Most should stay dry as the majority of the rain showers and even some thunderstorms should remain to our east. We’ll cool to near average temperatures on Saturday before another warming trend leads us into next week.