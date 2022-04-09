Winds will pick up into Sunday morning, gusting up to 35 MPH out of the south and warming us into the upper 70s in the afternoon. Clouds will also increase ahead of the chance for strong to severe storms late Sunday night. Storms are possible after 9-10 PM Sunday night and could last into midday Monday. All modes of severe weather are possible, but the strongest storms look to stay to our west.

We’ll be mostly dry through a cooler Monday afternoon, but temperatures will warm into the 80s on Tuesday. Spotty convection is possible Tuesday afternoon, but the best chance for widespread storms looks to be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This storm system could potentially be bigger than Sunday night’s again where all modes of severe weather are possible. Make sure to have ways to get and hear alerts at night for Sunday night and Tuesday night.

Thursday will be sunny, dry and a little breezy as temperatures only warm into the 60s. Friday has a rain chance late that could last into early Saturday. Temperatures are expected to be below average through Easter weekend.