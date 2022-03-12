Remember to turn the clocks back before bed tonight; sunrises and sunsets will be an hour later beginning tomorrow. Clear skies will persist through Saturday, but winds will pick up tonight out of the southwest. We’ll cool into the 30s tonight, but temperatures will jump into the lower 60s Sunday afternoon. Monday will see highs in the upper 50s ahead of a small rain chance in the afternoon and evening, but most of this rain will stay to our southeast. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s this week ahead of another rain chance late Thursday and early into Friday. We’ll keep you updated as it gets closer.







