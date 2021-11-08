Warm and breezy Monday; Clouds increase tonight before rain Wednesday

Temperatures will warm into the middle 70s this afternoon with help from mostly sunny skies and a southerly breeze gusting up to 25 MPH. Clouds will increase overnight, but temperatures will still warm into the upper 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers and storms will return Wednesday afternoon/evening and stick with us into the overnight hours. Rainfall totals will be less than an inch, and we’ll be dry and mostly sunny by Thursday morning. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s for the end of the week and into the early part of the coming weekend.