Warm and breezy Friday; Rain transitions to wintry mix tomorrow morning

The last day of 2021 will be warm, cloudy and breezy with southwesterly winds gusting up to 30 MPH at times. Precipitation will begin as rain Friday afternoon, primarily near the MO-AR border. Flooding is possible near Table Rock Lake, and storms are possible closer to central Arkansas.

Rain will become widespread after midnight going into Saturday, but temperatures will be dropping through the day. Once they hit below freezing (likely before noon Saturday), rain will transition into a rain/snow mix. Ice accumulations are possible, and travel impacts could be seen along and north of I-44 through Saturday afternoon. If this system lingers into Saturday evening, snow is possible over parts of SE Kansas & SW Missouri, and accumulations will be low.

Wind chills will drop below zero into Sunday morning before high temperatures won’t get above freezing in the afternoon. We’ll finally start to warm back to average conditions by the start of next week.