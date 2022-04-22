Friday will be warm and breezy, with high temperatures in the middle 80s, wind gusts up to 35-40 MPH, and a lot of sunshine. Tonight will stay warm and breezy with lows in the middle 60s. Saturday will be even windier ahead of the chance for evening storms to pop up. Parts of the Four States are under a Slight risk for severe weather Saturday evening through Sunday morning with wind and hail being the primary threat. This will turn into widespread rain by Sunday afternoon and stall across southern Missouri. Where it stalls will likely see rainfall totals between 2-3″ through Sunday night. This system will cool temperatures into the 60s Sunday and into early next week.









