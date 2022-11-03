Today is likely going to be another warm day with breezy southerly winds. It will be more humid today and we are going to see more cloud cover as well. Storms will be likely for Friday with strong storms possible especially Friday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures this morning were in the upper 50s and low 60s in many locations across the Four States. This will provide some more mild conditions for getting the kids off to school this morning with plenty of cloud cover over the Four States as well as a breezy south wind.

There isn’t much going on across the area right now in terms of precipitation but our next system is just off to our west. Thorough today this system will continue to move closer to our area and into early tomorrow morning we will likely see development of storms along the frontal boundary. Storms will continue to develop and become more intense into the latter part of our Friday where we could see severe weather associated with these storms. We should dry out nicely by our Saturday however.

We are currently under a slight and marginal risk of severe weather across the Four States with the greatest threat off to our south. There is also a tornado threat associated with this system and we do have a non-zero 2% across much of the area with that threat increasing the farther south you go. We could also see a substantial amount of rain with this with some locations possibly receiving 2 inches or more of rainfall.

Today expect a high around 77 with more clouds as well as warm and breezy conditions. Tonight we will see clouds increase with rain chances late in the night. We will see storms for tomorrow and possibly early Saturday before we dry out again and possibly see more rain chances next week.