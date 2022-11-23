We will continue to be warm today but rain chances will be increasing tonight and we are likely to see rainfall for Thanksgiving that will only continue into the weekend.

Temperatures this morning were in the mid to upper 30s and our dewpoints were in the low to mid 30s so low lying fog is definitely possible this morning in some areas of the Four States.

We aren’t seeing much yet in our area as high pressure continues to drift off to the east and still provides us with that southerly wind which has helped to raise our moisture. This will change as the low pressure system approaches tonight and into early tomorrow morning where our rain chances will increase substantially. This low pressure system will become disjointed from a cold front which is connected to a system off to our northeast. This cold front will provide the majority of the rain chances for Thanksgiving and drop our temperatures as well as it passes through late Thanksgiving day. We should see a lull in rainfall for Black Friday with the cold front moving off to the east but the low pressure system to our south will begin to occlude and become vertically stacked with its upper level low. This low will begin to move northeast and as it does it will provide us with another decent chance of rain for our Saturday.

Rain totals from the first wave of rain could see anywhere from half to an inch of rain especially to the south and east. With a wet Thanksgiving expected and with temperatures in the low 50s it may be wise to triage the family football game and keep the festivities indoors.

Today expect a high around 59 with continued warming and afternoon rain chances. Tonight expect a low around 47 with rain chances increasing and a warmer night. We will see rain into the weekend and also our temperatures cool off before we clear out Sunday and warm up into next week.