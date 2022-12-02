We are going to be warmer and very windy through our Friday and because of the strong winds we do have a wind advisory for the entire Four States until 6 p.m. tonight. Thanks to the cold front that is set to push through tonight we will see a cooler Saturday and rain chances are on the horizon for next week.

Temperatures this morning were relatively mild in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. Winds were also very gusty with some locations in excess of 20 miles per hour at times. Even with the mild temperatures, the strong wind is enough to supply us with a wind chill with locations feeling closer to 40 degrees this morning. These are things to consider with kids headed to school as temperatures may be mild around 50 but the lack of sunshine and the windy conditions make it feel much colder.

We are under a wind advisory for the entire Four States until 6 p.m. tonight due to the strong pressure gradient forces generated by the competing high and low pressure air masses. This cold front that is helping to drive our current winds will pass through tonight and it should be a dry passage but an isolated shower cant be ruled out. Once it does pass through, high pressure will take its place and provide northerly flow and colder temperatures. We will remain dry for our Saturday and likely our Sunday as well but there will be the slight chance of a light shower especially farther south where better moisture will be located. High pressure will slide to the south and we should see a southerly wind return before another cold front takes aim at the area on Monday.

Today we will see a high around 62 with warm and windy conditions and an active wind advisory. Tonight we will see a low around 28 with a cold front moving through where we will be cooling off but still breezy. We will be cooler tomorrow before warming up into early next week where we will also see rain chances increase.