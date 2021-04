A Wind Advisory is in effect for Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson counties from 10 AM to 8 PM Monday. 45 mph wind gusts will be possible. Across the rest of the Four States, wind gusts around 35 mph will be possible. These winds will be ushering in milder air.

It will be very warm Monday, with high temperatures reaching the low to mid-80s. This is around 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Mostly sunny skies are expected.