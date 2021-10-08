Very warm weekend, stormy Sunday night









We’ll stay very warm and humid tonight into the weekend. The record high in Joplin for Saturday is 92 degrees, so we will be close.

Much of Sunday should feature a good deal of sunshine, with chances for showers and thunderstorms increasing late Sunday night.

Heavy rain will be possible late Sunday night into Monday, with a small chance of a strong storm. Most severe weather should stay to our southwest.

We’ll cool down to about 70 degrees for Monday but quickly rebound for Tuesday. More chances for storms will exist throughout the week. Here’s hoping we’re able to get through most of our daytime outdoor activities dry.

The 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center says the Four States is more likely than not to see above normal temperatures from October 16-22.

Have a great weekend!